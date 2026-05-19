APC Delta Primaries Free, Fair, Best Ever Conducted – Keyamo

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The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries in Delta State as the best organised since the party’s inception in the state, while calling for unity among members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Keyamo congratulated the winners of the three senatorial districts namely, Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta North), Ede Dafinone (Delta Central), and Joel-Onowapo Thomas (Delta South), describing their victories as “fully deserved.”

“Yesterday’s primaries saw a large turnout of truly organic voters and members of the APC in Delta State voting at various ward levels in an exercise that was largely free and fair,” Keyamo said.

“I can state unequivocally that this is the best primaries organised by the party in the state since its inception,” he declared.

Keyamo, who identified himself as a foundation member and one of the party’s earliest senatorial aspirants in Delta State, emphasised the need for reconciliation among party members following the contests.

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“Now is a time for healing and reconciliation. I urge all those who have lost gallantly to take it on their chin and embrace the victors for the unity of the party,” he said, adding that such unity would be critical to securing victory in the general elections next year.

He also advised the winners to be “magnanimous in victory” by extending “hands of fellowship and brotherliness” to their opponents and their supporters.

“There is always strength in unity,” he added.

Keyamo further commended Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for what he described as purposeful and inclusive leadership, noting that his governance style had fostered a conducive political environment in the state.

“His style of leadership is second to none and 2027 is just a coronation waiting to happen for him,” Keyamo stated.

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The minister also praised President Bola Tinubu for promoting internal democracy within the party, saying the transparent process had strengthened grassroots participation.

“Those who ignored local and grassroots leaders and sought to get tickets from Abuja to impose themselves on the people have now been brought down from their high horses,” he said.

He urged party members and supporters nationwide to remain steadfast and committed, declaring, “Victory is in sight.”