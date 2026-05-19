EU Warns Fake News Threatens Peace, Democracy In W/Africa

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Stakeholders at the Countering Disinformation and Empowering Democracy in Northwestern Nigeria have raised concerns over the growing spread of misinformation and disinformation in Nigeria, warning that false narratives are fueling insecurity, fear and social instability across Nigeria and West Africa.

Speaking in Sokoto on Tuesday, the Political Officer with the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS Xenia Stoll, said the European Union considers misinformation and disinformation a major threat to peace, democracy and regional stability.

According to her, the EU has intensified collaboration with governments, civil society organisations and local communities to strengthen information integrity and build resilience against harmful narratives.

“This topic of misinformation and disinformation is very dear to the EU because of the negative effects it can have on societies and countries”

She noted that the challenge goes beyond Nigeria, affecting the wider West African region, adding that the EU is supporting initiatives aimed at building local capacity to combat false information.

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According to her, the EU is just working with state institutions, ministries, civil society groups and communities to communicate information integrity, but ensuring that people on the ground have the capacity to tackle the problem themselves”

Sol explained that the EU-supported programme, implemented alongside partners including the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), WANEP and Arewa24, is focused on promoting peace and stability through community-based approaches to countering misinformation.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the CJID Akintunde Babatunde, described the initiative as one of the organisation’s most important interventions.

He said misinformation has increasingly become a driver of violence, especially in communities affected by terrorism, banditry and insecurity.

“A lot of communities facing violent attacks are exposed to multiple conflicting narratives, and this fuels fear, anxiety and reprisals,” he said.

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Babatunde recalled instances where unverified claims circulated on WhatsApp groups triggered violence in communities, stressing the need for citizens to develop critical thinking and verification skills.

“When you consume food that is harmful, it affects your body. In the same way, consuming false information affects people’s mental and social wellbeing”

He explained that the project works with journalists, teachers, community leaders and radio stations to improve media literacy and fact-checking culture among citizens.

He urged the public to always verify the credibility of information before sharing. “If in doubt, confirm through fact-checking platforms like Dubawa,” he added.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere, Umaru Pate, said information remains central to democracy, peacebuilding and national development.

He warned that the rapid expansion of digital platforms, artificial intelligence and online communication has exposed citizens to overwhelming volumes of information, making many vulnerable to manipulation.

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“Poisonous information ultimately affects human behaviour and undermines peaceful coexistence”

Pate noted that poverty, insecurity and social vulnerabilities have further complicated Nigeria’s information environment, making media literacy and information verification more critical than ever.

He said organisations like CJID have a responsibility to equip citizens with the skills and tools needed to identify and counter misinformation, disinformation and other harmful content.

According to him, democracy cannot thrive without credible and quality information.

“Quality information depends on credible sources and responsible dissemination. Citizens must be empowered to determine the kind of information they consume and how it shapes their opinions,” he said.