US, Nigeria Joint Airstrikes Kill 175 ISIS Terrorists In Seven Days

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Three ISWAP Commanders Killed In Coordinated Military Attacks

…No Terrorists Base In South-West—DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, in collaboration with the United States Africa Command, has confirmed the killing of over 175 ISIS terrorists during a joint counter-terrorism operation conducted within seven days.

The DHQ also disclosed that coordinated military offensives eliminated three top ISIS/ISWAP commanders.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, disclosed details of the operation in a statement issued on Tuesday, describing the strikes as a breakthrough in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts across the region.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the joint operation commenced last week following intelligence reports linking ISIS and ISWAP fighters to planned attacks in parts of North-East Nigeria.

The coordinated strikes formed part of efforts by Nigerian and U.S. forces to dismantle terrorist logistics networks, destroy command centres, and weaken insurgents’ operational capacity.

Providing further details, Uba said, “It will be recalled that the joint strikes started a few days ago. As of 19 May 2026, assessments indicate that 175 ISIS terrorists have been eliminated from the battlefield.

“The joint strikes have resulted in the destruction of ISIS checkpoints, weapons caches, logistical hubs, military equipment and financial networks used to sustain terrorist operations.”

Uba identified the deceased commanders as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki (ISIS), Abd-al Wahhab, and Abu Musa al-Mangawi, both of ISWAP.

Advertisement

He continued, “The operations have also resulted in the elimination of several senior ISIS leaders, including Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, one of the most significant ISIS operatives in the world.

“Other terrorist figures eliminated include Abd-al Wahhab, ISWAP senior leader responsible for coordinating attacks and distributing propaganda, Abu Musa al-Mangawi, ISWAP senior member, and Abu al-Muthanna al-Muhajir, ISWAP senior media production team manager and close confidant of Al-Minuki.”

Uba stated that the killings had significantly disrupted command structures, operational coordination, and external attack networks operating across insurgent camps.

In a separate development, the DHQ dismissed reports alleging that terrorist groups had established operational bases in Nigeria’s South-West region.

The clarification followed growing public concern over attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele; and L.A. Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Of the kidnapped 46 victims was a Mathematics teacher at Community High School in Ahoro-Esinele (Oriire Local Government Area)

identified as Michael Oyedokun, who was beheaded.

Advertisement

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, described the abduction of pupils and staff in Oyo State as “callous and reprehensible” and stated that ongoing military operations remain focused on securing the safe and unconditional release of all abducted victims.

“Current intelligence assessments do not support the conclusion that any structured or permanent terrorist base exists within the forests or hinterlands of the South West region,” Onoja said.

Speaking on the heightened security architecture within the state, Onoja disclosed that troops deployed to the affected areas had established contact with the suspected kidnappers and were sustaining coordinated pursuit and rescue operations across forest corridors and other identified hideouts.

The DHQ urged Nigerians, particularly residents of the South-West, to remain calm and continue supporting security agencies with credible information, stressing that community cooperation remains critical to the success of ongoing rescue missions and broader security operations.