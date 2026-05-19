PDP Adopts Jonathan As Sole Presidential Candidate For 2027

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Former President Goodluck Jonathan has emerged as the sole presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the 2027 general election after he was reportedly cleared by the party’s screening committee.

The development followed the conclusion of the screening exercise conducted by a committee headed by former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu.

Jonathan’s emergence was announced on Tuesday, signalling a major development within the opposition party as preparations intensify for the next presidential election.

Confirming the move, PDP chieftain Umar Sani disclosed that the former president had already purchased the party’s nomination form, indicating his readiness to formally return to active partisan politics.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Sani said Jonathan’s decision to obtain the form was a clear indication of his intention to contest the presidency in 2027.

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“In politics, what is important is action. If you are interested, there are processes you have to follow, one of which is the procurement of nomination forms. He has done that,” Sani said.

When asked directly whether the former president had indeed purchased the nomination form, Sani responded in the affirmative.

“Yes and in fact, he is about to come and submit the forms publicly,” he added.