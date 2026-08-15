APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Wife Cast Votes, Commend Turnout

The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Engr. Kayode Adereti, and his wife, Princess Adebukola Adereti, have cast their votes in Saturday’s governorship election, describing voter turnout as impressive.

The couple voted at Ward 11, Unit 3, Ilare, in Ife Central Local Government Area.

Speaking to journalists after voting, Adereti commended security agencies for maintaining order across polling units, noting that the process had been largely peaceful.

He also praised the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying it functioned smoothly during accreditation.

The deputy governorship candidate urged eligible voters who were yet to cast their ballots to come out and exercise their franchise, stressing the importance of citizen participation in the democratic process.

“The future of our state depends on active citizen involvement. Every vote counts,” he said.