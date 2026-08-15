UAE Calls On Iran To End Hostilities, Reopen Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has called on Iran to immediately end all hostilities and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, after two vessels belonging to its state oil company, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were attacked while transiting the critical waterway in what the UAE described as unprovoked strikes.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the call after ADNOC confirmed that two of its vessels were targeted by Iranian missiles as they transited the strait on Thursday evening.

A third ADNOC vessel was attacked on Friday night, the company said in a statement carried by Emirates News Agency, WAM.

None of the attacks resulted in casualties and the situations were brought under control, ADNOC said, stressing “the importance of protecting the safety of seafarers, ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.”

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said Abu Dhabi would defend its sovereignty and interests following the repeated attacks on ADNOC vessels.

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“We will safeguard our rights to freedom of navigation … while continuing the path of dialogue and prioritising diplomatic options,” Gargash said in a post on X.

The UAE did not specify the names of the targeted vessels or the extent of the damage beyond confirming that each incident was brought under control. Iran has not commented on the specific attacks against ADNOC’s vessels.

The attacks come as diplomatic efforts to reopen the strait have stalled, with Iran laying out sweeping conditions for any deal.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said the strait would not reopen until the United States lifts its naval blockade and sanctions, withdraws military forces from the region, pays war reparations and releases frozen Iranian assets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi separately said there were no ongoing direct negotiations between Tehran and Washington, even as intermediaries continued shuttle diplomacy.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration was preparing unprecedented additional economic measures against Iran, with announcements expected next week, as US military officials said they were capable of maintaining the naval blockade of Iranian ports indefinitely.

Two oil slicks have also appeared in Iranian waters in the strait and the Persian Gulf, satellite images showed on Friday, with one emerging off the southern tip of Qeshm Island.

A researcher from Dutch peace organisation PAX said the dark colour in parts of the slick indicated it was heavy fuel oil, raising concerns about an environmental incident linked to the ongoing conflict.