‘Let Will Of People Prevail’ — Oyetola Speaks After Voting

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his wife, Kafayat Oyetola, cast their votes at Ward 1, Unit 10, Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun on Saturday.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote, Oyetola, who is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, commended voters for the impressive turnout.

He also praised the peaceful conduct of the electorate, expressing confidence that the APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, would emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

“I am encouraged by the turnout of voters. It shows that our people are interested in the democratic process and are determined to exercise their civic responsibility.

“I am also pleased with the peaceful manner in which people have conducted themselves so far.

“Osun is a peaceful state, and I appeal to everyone to maintain this spirit throughout the election and after the results are announced,” he said.

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The minister urged voters and supporters of the various political parties to shun violence, provocation and acts capable of disrupting the electoral process.

Oyetola further expressed confidence in the electoral process, saying he believed the APC candidate had worked hard and enjoyed significant support among the electorate.

“I am confident in our candidate, and I believe the people of Osun will make the right choice.

“What is most important now is for everybody to remain calm and allow the votes to be counted and the will of the people to prevail,” he said.

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The former governor also commended the security agencies deployed for the election, urging them to remain professional, impartial and vigilant until the conclusion of the exercise.

“I commend the security personnel for the work they are doing.

“Their presence is important in maintaining peace and ensuring that voters can exercise their rights without intimidation.

“I urge them to continue to discharge their duties professionally and fairly,” he said