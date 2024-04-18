APC: Ganduje Secures Federal High Court Order Stopping Suspension

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has secured a court order from a Federal High Court in Kano halting his purported suspension as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The order is sequel to an ex parte motion filed by Ganduje seeking to enforce his fundamental right to fair hearing.

According to the certified true copy of the order released on Thursday to journalists, the respondents in the application are the Police, Department of State Services DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC and nine other individuals.

Recall the APC executives in Ganduje ward of Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State had on April 16, announced the suspension of Ganduje over alleged corruption.

The decision was however quashed by both the State Working Committee of the APC in Kano and the National Working Committee NWC.

A judge of the Kano State High Court, Usman Na’abba, had however affirmed the suspension and warned Ganduje against parading himself as head of the NWC and National Chairman of the APC.

However, in the ex parte order delivered on Wednesday by the Federal High Court and made available to journalists on Thursday, A.M Liman, a judge of the Federal High Court in Kano said the suspension should not be implemented until the case is heard and determined.

“That all the Respondents, their servants, agents or privies are hereby restrained from Implementing and/or giving effect to the purported decision reached during the purported emergency meeting of the alleged Executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, held at Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa Local.

“That all the parties are hereby mandated to maintain status quo before the purported emergency meeting of the alleged executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, and to stay action in respect of this matter pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application,” Liman said.

April 30 has been fixed to hear Ganduje’s appeal.