Enugu Community Seeks Autonomy After Gov’t Reinstated Suspended Traditional Ruler

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Natives of Edeaniagu Clan, Ishi-Ozalla of Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, Thursday, said they had rejected the reinstatement of the suspended traditional ruler of Ishi-Ozalla Community, Igwe Sylvanus Okeke.

Prior to the reinstatement, the clan had demanded their own autonomous community, which they said, would protect their interest.

Advertisement

The President General of the clan, Chief Uchenna Nweke, said the suspension of Igwe Okeke followed his alleged ostracization of the seven villages of Edeaniagu, adding that he further excluded natives of Edeaniagu from the community’s town union executive and Igweship positions.

Nweke therefore called on the Enugu State government to create Edeaniagu autonomous community as a lasting solution to the raging problem. Our correspondent gathered that the clan has long sought to be autonomous.

Quoting Nweke, “The issue is not about reinstating the suspended Igwe or not. Ishi-Ozalla is currently divided into two. The Edeaniagu people have their own leader in the person of His Majesty, Chief Don Sylvester Chinedu Nweke, Ishi I of Ishi-Ozalla, even before Igwe Okeke was coronated. You cannot ostracize such population in a community, bar them from participating in any community election and expect them to still follow you.

“Since you said you don’t want them, allow them to go. You suspend someone with reasons and when you reinstate him, what about those reasons for his suspension? Were they met? That is funny. That is why I said that it would bring more crises and divisions than peace.”

Advertisement

The Secretary-General of the clan, Chief Chris Uzochukwu, said he was amazed that the state Commissioner for Rural Development, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, reinstalled the suspended monarch without interrogating the reconciliatory machinery set up by the government of former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Uzochukwu said the community had been in a serious crisis since the imposition of Igwe Okeke as the traditional ruler, noting that “peace is not in sight in the face of injustice against the people of Edeaniagu”.

The youth leader of the clan, Mr Odira Chukwu Nweke, alleged that some individuals from the community had been “feeding fat from the crisis” and appealed to Governor Peter Mbah to intervene and ensure justice.

He claimed that the people of Edeaniagu voted for Governor Mbah during the 2023 general elections not minding that the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance during the 2023 polls is from the community. He appealed to the governor to save them from being oppressed in their own land, which he said was against humanity. The people commended the development strides of the governor across the state, pledging their continued support to his administration.

It would be recalled that Igwe Sylvanus Amachiunam Okeke was suspended by the last administration in 2022. The commissioner, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey A Ogbodo, had stated that his reinstatement took effect from 31st March, 2024. He also urged the traditional father to discharge his responsibilities with dedication and in line with the vision of Governor Mbah.

Advertisement

Igwe Okeke, in response, claimed that he was innocent of the allegations leading to his suspension, and thanked the governor for finding him worthy to serve again.