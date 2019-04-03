APC Made A Mistake By Not Giving Me Governorship Ticket – Uche Nwosu

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) made a mistake by not giving him its governorship ticket.

Nwosu, an in law to the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, had polled 190,364 votes to emerge second in the March 9 governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Emeka Ihedioha had polled 273,404 votes to emerge winner of the election while APC’s Uzodimma came third with 96,458 votes.

Speaking at an event in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Nwosu said: “The national leadership of the APC made a mistake by not giving the party’s governorship ticket to me. We warned them against giving the ticket to Hope Uzodinma, but the leadership of the party ignored our warnings.

“The outcome of the elections has justified us. We joined the AA two months to the election and I won the governorship election if not for the manipulations.

“We also won eight seats in the state House of Assembly. Action Alliance also won two seats in the House of Representatives.

“Now that they have realised their mistake, we are ready to form alliance with APC to reclaim our mandate.”

Nwosu said he filed a petition at the tribunal against the declaration of Ihedioha as governor-elect, “I have petitioned the tribunal and I am sure that the issues raised which bother on the constitution cannot be swept away. I am certain that I will reclaim my mandate in no distant time.”