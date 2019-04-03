Advertisement

Rivers State Governor and Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nyesom Wike has continued to maintain a comfortable lead against his major challenger, Biokpomabo Awara of the African Alliance Congress, AAC as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC continues the announcement of results for the remaining local governments in the state governorship election.

In the results declared for today, the breakdown shows the PDP is still leading.

Below are the results

Advertisement

Ogu-Bolo Local Government

AAC: 814

PDP: 11,855

Obio-Akpor Local Government

AAC: 7,495

Advertisement

PDP: 281,164

Asari-Toru Local Government

AAC: 18,945

PDP: 32,172

Degema Local Government

Advertisement

AAC: 5,071

PDP: 12,133

The announcement of results had commenced yesterday where 15 local government were declared. The results had showed that Wike polled 426, 279 votes while Awara, garnered 129,855 vote, leaving a margin of 296,424.

So far, INEC has declared results from 19 out of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Advertisement

The declaration of the final result is expected between 13 and 15 April.

The announcement of the successful candidate would be made known on April 15.

After this, the commission will issue the certificate of return to the winner on April 19.

The Rivers State election process was suspended by the Commission on March 10, stating that, violence marred the exercise in a substantial number of polling units and collation centres.