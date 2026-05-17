‘Keep Your Head Up’ — Seyi Tinubu Consoles Cubana Chief Priest

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Son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, has consoled celebrity businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, following his defeat in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency seat in Imo State.

THE WHISTLER reports that Cubana Chief Priest, who serves as the Imo State Coordinator of the City Boys Movement, had declared his intention earlier this year to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives under the APC platform.

His entry into politics in February attracted significant public attention, as he positioned himself as a voice for cleaner politics and greater youth inclusion in governance.

However, his ambition suffered a setback at the party primary, where he polled 14 votes and lost the ticket to the incumbent lawmaker, Canice Nwachukwu.

Following the outcome, Seyi Tinubu took to Instagram on Sunday to send words of encouragement to the nightlife entrepreneur, in a post later shared by Cubana Chief Priest.

“Bro, sometimes by losing a battle, you find a new way to win the war. Keep your head up @cubana_chiefpriest. We know what you are capable of achieving,” he wrote.

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Cubana Chief Priest had earlier reacted in a video circulating online, expressing disappointment over the result but insisting he had no regrets about his decision to contest.

“I’m a hustler, and I didn’t regret trying to contest for a position. My only regret was trusting the elders in the community.

“I know how much I gave them, but only 14 people voted for me in the primary,” he said.

The outcome has since generated reactions on social media, with some users mocking his inability to secure the APC ticket despite his public support for the President.