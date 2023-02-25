Election: EFCC Arrests Vote Buyers, Woman In Possession Of Multiple PVCs

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid the ongoing elections in Nigeria, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, succeeded in arresting a number of alleged vote buyers and a female possessing multiple Personal Voters Cards, PVCs.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

One of the suspects arrested in Kaduna is a woman found with 18 voter’s cards at Badarwa area of Kaduna, Kaduna State.

“The woman, one Maryam Mamman Alhaji, who is a member of the support group of one of the leading political parties, also had in her possession, a 17-page list containing names of eligible voters, their bank details, and phone numbers as accredited under Badarwa/Malali Ward 01 and 08, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“She was nabbed after undercover operatives pretended they had voter cards and were desperate to sell them.

“She is currently being grilled by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, with a view to unraveling other members of her syndicate whom she claimed are also collecting voters’ cards and paying monies through PoS or direct bank transferred,” the EFCC added.

Other arrests include two alleged vote buyers in Kano and Abuja.

The statement partly read, “The EFCC also arrested a man for alleged vote buying with N194,000 at Gidan Zakka polling unit, Goron Dutse area of Kano Municipal Local Government.

“A party agent buying votes through bank transfers to voters was also arrested in Abaji FCT.”