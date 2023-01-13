APC Sponsoring Violence On INEC Facilities To Truncate 2023 Elections – PDP Alleges

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of orchestrating violence on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in order to truncate the 2023 elections.

The PDP stated this on Friday during a press conference by the spokesman of the party’s presidential campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

Declaring that the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election date is sacrosanct, the PDP accused the APC of being dogged by fear and has begun to make moves “to derail the conduct of the 2023 general elections.”

According to the PDP, it “has been following the many furtive narratives being promoted by the APC with the view to blackmail critical election stakeholders to accede to its design to postpone the 2023 general elections, particularly the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

“Our Party had earlier alerted the nation of a well-oiled plot by the APC to orchestrate the security situation and promote circumstances to warrant the postponement of the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

It pointed out that the ultimate intent of the APC is to use such unfounded circumstances to derail the entire electoral process and impose an undemocratic situation on the country.

The PDP insists “without equivocation that the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election date is SACROSANCT.

“February 25, 2023 date is already locked in for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the security agencies have given their assurances, the Federal Government has also given its assurance; Nigerians are ready for election and will not accept any postponement of elections under any guise whatsoever.

“The APC and its Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu know that they have no chance at all in the coming elections, having been rejected by Nigerians because of their multiple failures, recklessness, humongous corruption, violence and continuing infliction of pains, hardship and life-discounting experiences on Nigerians in the last seven and half years.”

It stressed that, “Nigerians are not ready to continue with a hopelessly corrupt, miserably incompetent and viciously insensitive political party, the APC, which has mortgaged the future of our country with an accumulated N77 trillion debt as revealed by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

“This explains why the APC and its Presidential Candidate continue to promote and encourage violence in various parts of our country including attacking INEC facilities.

“The APC and its leaders are desperate to use their doomsday orchestrations to frighten and blackmail INEC to alter the electoral schedule after which the APC will take advantage of the situation to unsettle the general election, foist a constitutional crisis and truncate the nation’s democratic process,

The PDP charged INEC, as an independent institution not to succumb to the “blackmail of the APC” but focus on its preparations and fix its eyes on delivering a free, fair, transparent and credible election on February 25, 2023.

To ensure the election holds, the PDP also demanded that security agencies should place APC leaders on watchlist and take urgent steps to halt APC’s implementation of “Tinubu’s directives to his party members, as contained in the recently leaked video, to deploy violence and underhand dealings in the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians are eager to vote on February 25, 2023. They have suffered a lot and cannot wait to kick out the vicious, insensitive and corrupt APC and vote in the PDP and Atiku Abubakar to rescue and rebuild our nation.”

The party expressed its readiness to take part in the election declaring that “Atiku Abubakar is poised to win the majority of votes cast across the country and secure 25% in all the States of the Federation to emerge President on the very first ballot.

“Those trying to push the run-off narrative or postponement of elections should perish the thought. They should get ready for elections or quit the race.”

The spokesmen of the APC, Felix Morka and the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, when contacted declined to comment as at the time of going to press.