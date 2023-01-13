FG To Spend N3bn On Fertilizers For Farmers In Adamawa, Kaduna, 18 Other States    

The Federal Government is to spend the sum of N3,009,308,038 to provide fertilizer inputs to farmers in twenty states across the country.
The amount is to be spent in the 2023 fiscal year.
Details of the planned spending is contained in the 2023 federal government budget which was signed into law last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.
An analysis of the estimated spending of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) done by THE WHISTLER showed that 18 states are to benefit from the fertilizer spending.
The states that will benefit are Adamawa, Kaduna, Benue, Jigawa, Edo, Kano, Katsina, Ekiti, Taraba, Borno, Cross river, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kebbi, Kwara, Ebonyi, Niger, Zamfara.
A breakdown of the earmarked funds, showed that a total of N820,068,038 was allocated to four states in the North East including Adamawa N420,068,038, Taraba N200,000,000, Bauchi N100,000,000 and Borno N100,000,000.
The record also showed that despite such allocation, a total of N250,000,000 was also apportioned to the North East region, taking the total allocated fund to N1,070,068,038.
The states with the least fertilizer funding are Kebbi N75,000,000, Kwara N50,000,000, Ebonyi N50,000,000, Niger N20,000,000, Zamfara N5,000,000.
|States/Region/Sector
|Fertilizer Allocation For 2023
|North-East(Extra Allocation)
|N250,000,000
|Adamawa
|N420,068,038
|Bauchi
|N100,000,000
|Borno
|N100,000,000
|Taraba
|N200,000,000
|North-Central
|Benue
|N300,000,000
|Niger
|N20,000,000
|Kwara
|N50,000,000
|North- West
|Jigawa
|N200,000,000
|Kano
|N180,000,000
|Katsina
|N173,000,000
|Kaduna
|N305,000,000
In November last year, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had said that when the Buhari-led administration came on board in 2015, it launched the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative to address the perennial challenges faced in the production, cost and distribution of the commodity.
He said that the initiative yielded results, including the increase of fertiliser blending plants from four in 2015 when they assumed office to 72 presently.
Mohammed said that before the prices of the fertilizer components started going up in 2017, the Buhari administration succeeded in bringing it down from N10,000 to N5,000.
|States/Region/Sector
|Fertilizer Allocation For 2023
|Kebbi
|N75,000,000
|Sokoto
|N100,000,000
|Zamfara
|N5,000,000
|South East
|Ebonyi
|N50,000,000
|South West
|Ekiti
|N150,000,000
|South South
|Edo
|N200,000,000
|Cross River
|N100,000,000