FG To Spend N3bn On Fertilizers For Farmers In Adamawa, Kaduna, 18 Other States

The Federal Government is to spend the sum of N3,009,308,038 to provide fertilizer inputs to farmers in twenty states across the country.



The amount is to be spent in the 2023 fiscal year.



Details of the planned spending is contained in the 2023 federal government budget which was signed into law last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.



An analysis of the estimated spending of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) done by THE WHISTLER showed that 18 states are to benefit from the fertilizer spending.



The states that will benefit are Adamawa, Kaduna, Benue, Jigawa, Edo, Kano, Katsina, Ekiti, Taraba, Borno, Cross river, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kebbi, Kwara, Ebonyi, Niger, Zamfara.

A breakdown of the earmarked funds, showed that a total of N820,068,038 was allocated to four states in the North East including Adamawa N420,068,038, Taraba N200,000,000, Bauchi N100,000,000 and Borno N100,000,000.



BUDGETARY ALLOCATION ON FERTILIZER 2023

The record also showed that despite such allocation, a total of N250,000,000 was also apportioned to the North East region, taking the total allocated fund to N1,070,068,038.



The states with the least fertilizer funding are Kebbi N75,000,000, Kwara N50,000,000, Ebonyi N50,000,000, Niger N20,000,000, Zamfara N5,000,000.

States/Region/Sector Fertilizer Allocation For 2023 North-East(Extra Allocation) N250,000,000 Adamawa N420,068,038 Bauchi N100,000,000 Borno N100,000,000 Taraba N200,000,000 North-Central Benue N300,000,000 Niger N20,000,000 Kwara N50,000,000 North- West Jigawa N200,000,000 Kano N180,000,000 Katsina N173,000,000 Kaduna N305,000,000 Budgetary Fertilizer allocation for the year 2023

In November last year, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had said that when the Buhari-led administration came on board in 2015, it launched the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative to address the perennial challenges faced in the production, cost and distribution of the commodity.

He said that the initiative yielded results, including the increase of fertiliser blending plants from four in 2015 when they assumed office to 72 presently.

Mohammed said that before the prices of the fertilizer components started going up in 2017, the Buhari administration succeeded in bringing it down from N10,000 to N5,000.

States/Region/Sector Fertilizer Allocation For 2023 Kebbi N75,000,000 Sokoto N100,000,000 Zamfara N5,000,000 South East Ebonyi N50,000,000 South West Ekiti N150,000,000 South South Edo N200,000,000 Cross River N100,000,000 Budgetary Fertilizer allocation for the year 2023