APC Was Formed To Rescue Nigeria, Says Felix Morka On Party’s 10th Anniversary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is marking its 10th Anniversary with a celebration of achievements and further commitment to its founding principles.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, where he highlighted the party’s journey, accomplishments, and future aspirations.

“On the occasion of the 10th Anniversary of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), we congratulate our members, stakeholders, and leaders on this important milestone. We salute the founding visionaries of our Party for their commitment to immanent progressive values and principles.

“APC was a child of the imperative to pull our nation from the brink where it hung precariously by the maladministration of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The historic merger of some political parties, notably, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) paved the way for our Party’s founding.

“In remarkable strides, our Party has come a long way from its humble nascence and morphed into Africa’s largest political party of over 40 Million members through the enunciation of people-centered policies that have repositioned our country for holistic development in all areas of our national life,” the statement read.

On the electoral success and governance of the party, Morka said, “Significantly, in its first run, the Party defeated the then incumbent PDP in 2015 to clinch the Presidency of Nigeria, won control of the National Assembly, and majority of the States of the Federation. This feat of success was repeated in the 2019 and 2023 general elections with a mandate to consolidate its leadership, expand good governance and extend the frontiers of economic and social development of our dear nation.”

He however sighted the renewed hope agenda saying, “As the Party celebrates this milestone, we applaud our compatriots for their invaluable support and resilience these past years as our government continues its determined effort to tackle poverty, insecurity, systemic corruption, and expand access to economic opportunities and improved living standards for all Nigerians.

“We urge for more understanding and patience as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unpacks the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration towards greater peace, unity, security, and prosperity of our nation.”