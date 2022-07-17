APC Women Leader Kemi Nelson Dies – Party Source

Nigeria Politics
By News Agency of Nigeria

Ms Kemi Nelson, a former deputy national woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has died, an authoritative source within Lagos APC disclosed on Sunday.

Nelson was also a former executive director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Nelson, a former commissioner in Lagos State, was reported to have passed on after a prolonged illness at the age of 66.

The source in APC told NAN that it was true the party stalwart died after a prolonged illness.

“It is true she has passed on,” he said.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

We Received Reports Of Vote-Buying By APC, PDP Agents – Yiaga Africa

Nigeria Politics

‘Osun People Have Expressed Their Will’ — Buhari Congratulates Adeleke On Governorship Victory

The source, however, refused to respond to further questions on the demise of the APC leader.

Nelson is the only female member of the APC ‘s Governance Advisory Council in Lagos state.

She was appointed to NSITF by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, a position she held until May 2021.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1956, and schooled in Ijebu, Lagos and Ibadan; and was survived by three children.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos State and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.

You might also like

We Received Reports Of Vote-Buying By APC, PDP Agents – Yiaga Africa

‘Osun People Have Expressed Their Will’ — Buhari Congratulates Adeleke On…

Tinubu Does Not Have Our Blessings On Muslim-Muslim Ticket – North East Elders

OSUN: Adeleke Leads Gov Oyetola With Over 11,000 Votes After 15 LGAs’ Results

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.