Appeal Court Reverses Sack Of Enugu Lawmaker

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos has reversed the sack of Hon Williams Amuka representing Igbo Etiti West Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Amuka, of the Labour Party, was earlier sacked by the state election petition tribunal consequent upon a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The reversal followed a unanimous decision of a three-man panel of justices, led by Justice Bolaji Yusuf.

The panel found merit in the appeal filed by Amuka and upheld his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the genuine winner of the March 18 House of Assembly election.

One of the counsel to Amuka, Chibuzor Ezike, thanked the Court of Appeal for serving justice.

According to him, “The decision of the Court of Appeal is commendable, and it has brought to an end the long journey of litigation which commenced right from when Amuka won his primary election.”

Of late, verdicts of the Court of Appeal have brought misfortunes to the Labour Party in the state Assembly. LP had the majority with fourteen members, while PDP had ten. LP last week lost two seats to PDP in Udenu and Ezeagu state constituencies.