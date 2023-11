259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on Monday sacked the member representing Aba North state Constituency in the Abia state House of Assembly Hon Destiny Akaraka.

The Court held that Hon Destiny Nwagwu could not prove in all the evidences that he was a Member of Labour Party before the election.

Advertisement

The three-man Appeal Panel also held that Nwagwu was invalidly nominated and was not qualified to contest the election.

The Court however declared Aaron Uzodike of the PDP winner of the election.