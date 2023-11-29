NDDC To Construct Three Roads For Oil Producing Communities In Abia

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has awarded contracts for the construction of three roads in the oil-producing communities of Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia.

Chief Dimgba Eruba, the Commissioner representing Abia in the Board of the NDDC, disclosed this at a civic reception organised in his honour at Ogwe Central School.

Chief Eruba revealed that the three roads which the NDDC had awarded contracts to be constructed include the Ngwaiyiekwe-Ogwe Road, Owaza-Imo River Road, and Ozuaku-144 Battalion Barracks Road, all in Ukwa West LGA, the oil-rich communities in the State.

The Abia NDDC Board representative also said that the three road projects would commence immediately, adding that they would be completed in record time.

Eruba, who is a second-term member of the NDDC board, further disclosed that the Commission had also awarded the contract for the restoration of the Ukwa West Power Station.

He explained that the power station, which has reached 90 per cent completion, would be hooked to the national grid before Christmas.

Eruba stated that the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, had initiated training and scholarship programmes for youths of the region.

He thanked the organisers of the civic reception and promised that NDDC would address the challenges that abound in the oil-producing areas of Abia State.

He said: “I am so humbled that you honoured me this way.

“I promise you that I shall not be found wanting in the delivery of the dividend of democracy as a member of the board.

“The commission will be addressing our challenges, and more projects will be executed.”

Eruba assured the oil producing communities that the Commission would make a significant impact in the oil-bearing area of Abia before the expiration of the current board.