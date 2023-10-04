Arewa Assembly Petitions Police, DSS Over Alleged Blackmail Of NNPCL Management

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Our Financial Records Published For Public Scrutiny, We Have Nothing To Fear -NNPCL

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has petitioned the Acting Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Security over what the group termed coordinated attacks against the top management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) especially its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari, and Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya amongst others.

In the petition titled; “Petition Against the Ceaseless blackmail on NNPCL Management by some so-called Civil Society Organisations: The need to bring the menace to an end,” the AYA warned that the politically orchestrated attacks against mainly top management personnel of the oil giant must stop.

Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker, of the Arewa Youth Assembly, said described the attack on the NNPC management as disturbing as it is posing a significant threat to the hardworking and dedicated management of the national oil company.

He said, “It is most disturbing that these elements, in their recent advocacy, decided to single out the management of the NNPCL mainly of Northern extraction for attack namely; Mele Kolo Kyari, GCEO NNPCL (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited), Umar Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer, NNPCL, Danladi A. Inuwa, Executive Vice President, Business Services, and Ahmed Dikko, MD Port Harcourt Refinery.”

Danlami singled out those he alleged to being used in the cyber bullying and blackmail to include the Northern Youth Council, Sardauna Platinum Leadership, “and so-called civil society organizations.”

He added, “The relentless harassment and manipulation tactics employed by these groups not only weaken the stability and progress of our nation but also pose a significant threat to the hardworking and dedicated management of NNPCL.”

The youth speaker claimed that the media attacks were designed to incite the common people in the north against the administration of President Bola Tinubu and derail the government.

The statement reads in part: “We strongly believe that these unpatriotic elements are trying to cash in on the complaints in northern streets and communities about the appointments of Mr. President, which we believe hasn’t violated any constitutional provision and incites people of our region against the government, thereby derailing the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have strong evidence in custody which showed that such characters have been sending text messages to the Management Staff of the Corporation, threatening them with protests.

“These satanically inspired threat, we believe, is capable of reducing their productivity, which in the final analysis, will affect our economy as it is oil-dependent.

“Therefore, we wish to call all relevant Security agencies to take swift and appropriate action to address this issue and put an end to the ceaseless blackmail and protests against NNPCL management.

“We implore them to investigate these organizations thoroughly, as their actions warrant serious scrutiny and pose a threat to National Security and cohesion. They should equally check whether they are legal entities or not.”

An official of the national oil company who preferred not to be named said the NNPCL too had forwarded all such messages bordering on threats and blackmails to relevant security agencies.

“The GCEO has directed that no management or staff of the NNPCL should engage these elements any longer who hide under the guise of FoI or civil society to threaten or blackmail the company. Our books have been made public severally, therefore, there is nothing to fear for.

“Very soon these mushroom groups and those behind them will have busy time with the security agencies,” the official hinted.