South-East Governors Attacked For Non-Revitalisation Of Moribund Industries

Past and present governors of South-East states have been described as lacking capacities for allowing industries established by former premier of Eastern Region to become moribund.

Recall that during the Igbo Day celebration on 29th September, 2023 in Enugu, the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, had made a case for the revival of such industries to create wealth and jobs for youths.

According to him, “Many industries that created jobs for our teeming youths and school leavers are moribund. These industries include glass industry at Aba, textile mills, Aba; ceramics industry, Umuahia; poultry farm at Avutu, Obowo; paint and Rasen industry at Abor, Mbaise; soft drink production company, Onitsha; steel industry, Enugu; Nkalagu Cement Factory, Ebonyi; Asbestor industries, Enugu; and coal industry, Enugu.”

Against this backdrop, Dr Nnadozie Ogbonnaya, an agricultural extension officer and farmer, berated governors of Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi for not being able to unite to resuscitate the economy of the region.

He told our correspondent in Enugu on Wednesday that, “The Hotel Presidential, Enugu, is moribund, but its arm in Port-Harcourt is operating effectively because succeeding governors of Rivers State were committed. Micheal Okpara laid a solid foundation to make South East the Japan of Africa. It is only ex-governors Jim Nwobodo of old Anambra State and Sam Mbakwe of Imo State that toed Okpara’s paths.

“But after them, everything was made to go moribund, thus killing the Igbo potentials and creating the ground for joblessness and crimes in Igbo land. These dreams were hatched by the likes of Sir Louis Ojukwu and Ibeto.”

A journalist, Abuchi Anueyiagu, attributed the development to selfishness. According to him, “It is bizarre that civilian governors of South East allowed these industries to decay. It will be laudable for the privatisation of those moribund industries.

“Why can’t the affected states agree to lease out NigerCem to private companies to energise that cement factory to return into operations? It would have been a chain value to all of us. Let’s our leaders be sincere and genuine.”