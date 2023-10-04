Kevin McCarthy: Why Republicans, Democrats Ganged Up To Impeach U.S Speaker

The U.S House of Representatives Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, was voted out of office on Wednesday by colleagues in his Republican Party, alongside those in the Conservative and Democratic Parties.

The House voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy while few Conservatives joined Democrats and Republicans to remove him.

A number of Republicans accused McCarthy of aligning with the policies of the Democrats and not taking a critical stand against President Joe Biden.

He was accused of not making moves to end the war in Ukraine, secure the US border and make America energy independent again – an ideal that was championed by former US President, Donald Trump.

McCarthy told the press he would not contest for speakership again in the House of Representatives dominated by Republicans.

He equally accused former US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, of supporting the Republicans that were not in alignment with his political ideals.

“I may have lost this vote today, but as I walk out of this chamber I feel fortunate to have served,” McCarthy said.

The development is reportedly the first in U.S. history.

It was engineered by McCarthy’s colleagues in the Republican Party who disagreed with his disposition towards a number of political issues.

The Democrats aligned with the Republicans to perfect McCarthy’s removal through a vote.

Former US president Donald Trump is also being blamed for McCarthy’s removal and a number of foreign media claim Trump is rallying his Republican House members to press ahead to remove president Joe Biden.

The House has adjourned to next week for lawmakers to choose a new speaker.

The Republicans are searching for a replacement within the party.

The Republicans are also reportedly planning to impeach Biden.