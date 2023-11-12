JUST IN: SDP’s Ajaka Asks INEC To Cancel Election In Kogi Central

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel election results collated from Kogi Central.

The SDP, through its agent, David Edibo, submitted a letter to the electoral Umpire amid the ongoing final collation, insisting that results in the five local government areas in Kogi central be cancelled.

But a collation agent for the APC, Idris King objected to the SDP request.

The electoral umpire has since moved on with announcement of the results

Before the final announcement by INEC, the Candidate of the Social Democratic party, Muritala Ajaka, in a press briefing on Saturday, called on the electoral umpire to suspend collation in Okehi, Adavi and Okene LGAs immediately.

He added that the Commission has received reports of infractions in those areas, but its ICT staff are busy uploading results from those LGAs on the INEC Results Viewing Portal.

He urged INEC to call its ICT department to order while suspending collation in those LGAs it has identified.

INEC had suspended the collation of results in 9 Wards in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Areas.