Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Peter Obi Commends Military For Sacrifices, Tasks Govt On Welfare

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has commended the sacrifices being made by the military to secure Nigerian borders and provide internal security.

Obi stated this on Monday in a statement he posted on social media wherein he harped on the need for better welfare for the armed forces and their families.

He said, “On this Armed Forces Remembrance Day, I join other Nigerians in appreciating our military men who, in order to ensure peace and security within our borders, are willing to pay untold sacrifices.

“Today, we encourage them to remain resolute in their resolve to conquer the ugly monster of insecurity currently ravaging our dear nation,” Obi said at the time Nigeria is experiencing its worst form of insecurity following the killings of some abducted persons in the nation’s capital of Abuja.

Across the country, there has been an upsurge in kidnapping and other forms of insecurity that has rattled the government.

The worsening situation has led to the deaths of some military personnel drafted in to help the police provide internal security.

Obi remembered their ultimate sacrifice saying, “We remember especially our fallen heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our dear nation.

“We appreciate and honour them for their heroic deeds, while showing love and support to their bereaved families.

“Great nations are built by rulers, citizens and the protectors of freedom – the military,” Obi said.

He stressed that, “Our story as a nation, therefore, will not be complete, without their courageous sacrifices which take them away from the comfort of their homes and the embrace of their loved ones.

“With the country going through very challenging times in its war against terrorism, violence, crime and all manner of insecurity, we show our support and solidarity to our military men, and urge them not to be dispirited, even when they feel overstretched by the war.

“May this day renew their love, zeal, and courage to remain firm in their struggles for a peaceful and crime-free Nigeria.

“May we, the leaders, ensure that the welfare of our armed forces and their families are well taken care of, as they graciously serve our nation,” Obi said.