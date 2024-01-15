ABUJA: Kidnappers Kill 13-Year-Old, Two Others Abducted From Sagwari Layout Estate

286 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Residents Plan Protest As Kidnappers Increase Ransom

Three of the ten residents of Sagwari Layout, Dutse, Abuja, kidnapped by gunmen on January 7, 2023 have been killed, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

Advertisement

A resident close to one of the victims’ family told THE WHISTLER that the persons were killed over ‘delay’ in raising the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

A 13-year-old secondary school student identified as Folorunsho Ariyo and two other victims were reportedly killed at the weekend.

The abductors also increased the ransom to N100 million per head, making a total of N700 million for the remaining seven victims.

THE WHISTLER reports that the approach adopted by the kidnappers was similar to the Bwari incident where the kidnappers killed one of the six abducted persons to force the family into quickly raising the demanded ransom.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Nigerians began to crowdfund the N60 million ransom on social media.

Former minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami also announced that a friend of his contributed N50 million.

Meanwhile, residents of Sagwari Layout have perfected plans to stage a massive protest against the inaction of government and security agencies in rescuing the victims.

The protest which was initially planned for Monday was shifted to Tuesday because of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Some members of the estate are also considering crowdfunding to raise the ransom amount if no reasonable action is taken by the relevant authorities.