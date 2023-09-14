Armed Men Raid Sokoto Village, Kill 2, Abduct Dozens

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Armed assailants have reportedly killed two individuals and abducted no less than 30 others from Giyawa village, situated in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday night when the attackers descended on the village, launching a barrage of sporadic gunfire.

Sources, speaking to THE WHISTLER on Thursday, confirmed that two lives were lost during the assault, despite multiple distress signals emanating from the community.

“The SOS alert went out last night with no response. Reports of 30 people kidnapped,” a source said.

Further investigation on Facebook corroborated the incident’s occurrence, as numerous residents sounded the alarm.

Faruku Kagara, a Giyawa resident, took to Facebook in Hausa, and his message was translated: “Our western region of Goronyo L Governor Sokoto State of Nigeria. We are in a serious situation. Last night around 11:30. Bandits entered Giyawa ward and took people. Until now, I don’t know how many people are involved!!!. They killed 2 man (sic).”

Another Facebook user, Alqaaseem Ummee, disclosed the victims’ identities in a Hausa caption that was translated: “Gunmen entered our town of Giyawa yesterday and night they killed Alh Maniru Dan Ruce and Bello Fadama. They have left with people who are still not aware of how many people are (sic)”.

Bello Dallatu, another resident of the state called on the state governor, Ahmad Aliyu not to renege on the promises made during his election campaign to protect the lives and properties of the state.

“The people of east Sokoto are in a bad situation,” he lamented.

THE WHISTLER contacted the Sokoto State Police Command on Thursday to confirm the incident.

Its spokesperson, Sanusi Abubakar said, “Please, give me time to confirm the incident and get back to you”, but as of press time, the police were yet to revert.

Another source told THE WHISTLER that the “Police are rarely abreast of the security situation in remote areas like Giyawa”.