Soludo Awards Erosion Control Project In Onitsha

The Governor of Anambra State has awarded the contract for the construction of erosion control project in Oba along Onitsha-Owerri road.

The project was awarded to Benejaf Int’l Ltd at the sum of N554,246,760.71.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, the contract was awarded to Benejaf Int’l Ltd with a completion period of five minths from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee.

Recall that the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi had during his official inspection of ongoing federal roads in Anambra last week commended Soludo for drawing the federal government’s attention to the gully erosion that is threatening road projects in the state.

The minister recommended a complete pilling that will protect the two sides during the dry season or a complete filling with protection work throughout the environment.