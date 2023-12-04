Army Claims Responsibility Over Kaduna Community Bombing, Says It Was A Mistake

The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the air operation that “inadvertently” killed villagers during a Maulud Nabiy celebration at Tudun Biriin Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro revealed this while speaking at the press briefing in Kaduna state.

His remarks were captured in a statement released by Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs over the incident in the state.

The statement read partly: “The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured.

“In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.

“As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing, as dozens of injured victims have been evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the Government

The statement further noted that the deputy governor at the end of the closed-door meeting sent condolences to the bereaved families.

Present at the press briefing include heads of security agencies including the Commissioner of Police, MY Garba, and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Abdul Eneche.

Others include the Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of Jam’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi, who led other religious leaders.

Also present at the meeting was the District of Rigasa, Alhaji Aminu Idris in whose domain the incident occurred.

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force denied responsibility for the operation, noting that it was not the only organisation operating combat-armed drones in the North Western region of the country.