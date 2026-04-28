PRP Denies Crisis, Warns Against ‘External Infiltration’

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The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Tuesday dismissed claims of internal division, warning against what it described as attempts by external forces to infiltrate and destabilise the party at a time it says it is gaining political traction nationwide.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, clarified a statement issued in Abuja, where he firmly rejected reports suggesting the emergence of a factional group operating under the name “PRP-Vanguard Collective.”

“These so-called individuals are nobodies of consequence and are not known by the PRP leadership or its members. Why is it that we are just hearing about these claims now, at a time when PRP is gaining wider political attention and gathering more momentum?

“It is clear that these distractions are attempts by certain interests to undermine our progress, but we remain undeterred.

“We want to make it known that we cannot and will not be shaken by intimidation, media distortion, or propaganda. We are prepared for both genuine and manufactured aggressions. Let there be no mistake: our restraint should not be mistaken for weakness,” he said.

The statement comes amid heightened political activity and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several parties grappling with internal disputes and coalition talks.

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Against this backdrop, the PRP said it would not be drawn into what it termed orchestrated efforts to weaken its structure or derail its growing influence.

“These rustic antics and tactics are, to some extent, expected as PRP continues to grow and make its mark in Nigerian politics. But know this: they will never succeed in stopping the forward march of PRP. As the saying goes, ‘no man can stop what God has destined.’

“The wickedness and desperation of these syndicates may blind them to the reality, but our resolve remains firm,” Ishaq noted.

Founded in 1978, the PRP is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s oldest surviving political parties, with roots in the progressive political movements of the Second Republic.

The party has often projected itself as a platform anchored on social justice and pro-people policies, even as it seeks to rebuild its national relevance in the current political landscape.

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Reaffirming its historical resilience, the party said its decades-long survival through military rule and political upheavals underscored its institutional strength.

“We are ready, and we have begun. The future belongs to those who stand firm in truth and principle. PRP remains committed to its ideals, its members, and the Nigerian people. We will not be distracted, we will not be deterred, and we will continue to march forward until Nigeria’s true redemption is achieved,” the statement added.