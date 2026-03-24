Army Launches Social Media Awareness Campaign

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The Nigerian Army has, on Tuesday commenced a three day Social Media Awareness Campaign aimed at strengthening cyber security consciousness and responsible online engagement among its personnel.

The event, organised by the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, is holding at the Lt.-Gen. T.A. Lagbaja Hall, Ribadu Cantonment, from March 24 to March 26.

Declaring the campaign open, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Wase, said the initiative was designed to equip personnel with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of the digital space.

Wase, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Administration, 1 Division, Col. Ikechukwu Akabike, noted that social media had become a critical tool influencing public perception, security dynamics and operational effectiveness.

He stressed that understanding the opportunities and risks associated with social media was essential for military personnel in safeguarding national security and institutional integrity.

According to him, the campaign will address key topics such as the impact of social media on security operations, digital footprint management, cyber security best practices, and the role of social media in national defence.

“The Nigerian Army recognises that social media is a double-edged sword. While it offers opportunities for communication, engagement and intelligence gathering, it also poses significant risks if not properly managed,” he said.

Wase urged participants to actively engage in the sessions, interact with experts and leverage the platform to enhance their knowledge and professional competence.

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He commended the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command for its proactive efforts in promoting responsible social media usage and strengthening cyber awareness within the force.

The GOC further emphasised the need for continuous learning and adaptation in response to evolving digital trends, noting that the knowledge gained would improve both individual performance and overall operational effectiveness.

He expressed optimism that the campaign would contribute significantly to building a more informed, vigilant and digitally resilient force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign is part of ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Army to integrate modern cyber strategies into its operations and enhance national security.