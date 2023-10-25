Army To Conduct Disposal Of Recovered Unexploded Bombs In Ogun

300 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army has announced plans to conduct the disposal of recovered unexploded ordnances from the site of the 2002 Ikeja cantonment bomb blast at the Nigerian Army Range in Owode, Ajilete, Ogun State.

A statement signed by the Army’s Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Wednesday revealed that the exercise is scheduled to take place on October 27, from 10 am to 4 pm, and is expected to produce a loud sound that would be heard from far and near.

Nwachukwu stated that the exercise “has reached an advanced stage, resulting in the recovery of various calibres of unexploded ordnances, which will have to be professionally and safely disposed of.

“In line with the exercise plan, as earlier highlighted during the inauguration press briefing and flag off by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja on 10 October 2023, the Nigerian Army would be conducting disposal of recovered unexploded ordnances at the Nigerian Army Range in Owode, Ajilete, Ogun State on Friday 27 October 2023 from 10 am to 4 pm.

“Accordingly, there would be movement of unexploded ordnances from Ikeja Cantonment to the Nigerian Army Shooting Range, Owode, Ajilete in Ogun State.

The army noted that the “detonation of the explosives would produce a loud bang that would be heard from far and near during the exercise.”

Nwachukwu appealed to “the farmers and farm owners within and around the perimeters of the Nigerian Army Shooting Range Ajilete, Owode Ogun State, to please stay clear during the period of the exercise.

The statement read, “Consequently, members of the general public, particularly residents of Owode, Ajilete and the environs are enjoined to not panic, but go about their normal and legitimate businesses, as the sound of the explosion would not raise any security concern.

“The Nigerian Army assures the general public that necessary cautionary measures have been placed to guarantee the safety of life and property throughout the duration of the exercise.”

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had ordered the clearance of unexploded explosive ordnance at the site of the bomb blast.

Lagbaja said the ‘Exercise Clean Sweep’ is aimed to disinfect the epicentre of the Ikeja bomb blast and clear it of all verified and suspected remaining unexploded explosive ordnances lying around the cantonment.