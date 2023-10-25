18 Persons Escape Death As Bus Somersaults Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

291 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 18 persons, on Wednesday, escaped death when a bus somersaulted around the Longbridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Punch, the Mazda bus with registration number, FKJ285Y, was heading out of Lagos State from Maryland, when the accident occurred.

Although no life was lost, the victims sustained various degrees of injuries.

A nursing mother who happened to be one of the passengers said: “If not for God and the driver, I would have been a dead person by now. We thank God and the driver for saving out.”

Another passenger who identified himself as Abubakar, expressed frustration over the unfortunate incident, as he complained that he did not have enough cash on him.

“I am the saddest person on this bus, the money with me can’t take me to Kebbi anymore. The driver collected N2,600 from us before leaving the park and he was not ready to refund us or call for backup in the park to come and carry his stranded passengers,” he said.

First responders including the police and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were at the scene of the accident to control traffic.