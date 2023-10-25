NSCDC Arrests 11 Suspects For Vandalism, Illegal Mining, Other Offences

271 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, has arrested 11 individuals suspected of involvement in vandalism, illegal mining, and other offences.

Among the items seized, the authorities uncovered five cartons of tiles and a used explosive bottle.

The operation, detailed in a statement released by ASCI Okomanyi Comfort, the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, took place across different areas in the nation’s capital.

The suspects were captured by the Mines and Steel Development Unit of the Command following a tip-off about their unlawful excavation practices, which had led to the vandalism and destruction of critical infrastructures like transmission cables, transformers, and degradation of a part of Katampe Extension, where they were apprehended.

A search operation in the suspects’ huts led to the discovery of five cartons of tiles and an item suspected to be a used explosive bottle, which will undergo further investigation.

The individuals arrested for illegal mining activities are Abubakar Suleman, Sanusi Abubakar, Abdullahi Musa, Adamu Hashiru, and Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Those apprehended for vandalism of government infrastructures and scavenging are Ayu Isimailu, Micheal Joseph, Solomon Leo, Aliyu Shamsudeen Kashim Mustapha, and Onyeishi Monday

According to the statement, the FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the command remained dedicated to combating vandalism and criminal activities and safeguarding critical assets and infrastructures under the new FCT administration.

“Let me relay unequivocally that the protection of all Critical National Assets and Infrastructures in the FCT is not negotiable.

“As the lead agency saddled with this responsibility under the law, we will relentlessly discharge our duties without compromise.

“Based on this resolve, the Command has effected the arrest of these 11 suspects out of which 5 are suspected illegal miners, 4 suspected vandals of public assets and infrastructures and 2 suspected scavengers.

“Upon sighting our team, a lot of them took to their heels but this effort will be sustained with more reinforcement to stop their existence in that location”, Odumosu said.

He added, “We have commenced thorough investigations to unravel their level of involvement in the offences charged. Rest assured that those found culpable would be prosecuted and if otherwise, be set free after due diligence is observed and in accordance with the extant laws”, he added.

Odumosu also reiterated the Command’s dedication to continuous cooperation with other security agencies and sought consistent information and actionable intelligence from the public to rid the FCT of unscrupulous elements sabotaging the government’s efforts.