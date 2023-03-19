Arochukwu Seat: Abia Assembly Minority Whip Concedes Defeat To LP’s Okoro Kalu

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The incumbent member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Mike Ukoha, has congratulated Labour Party’s Okoro Uchenna Kalu, following his declaration as winner of the seat at Saturday’s election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Sunday that Kalu deafed Ukoha, who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The LP candidate polled 7,197 votes to unseat Ukoha who came in second place with 2,963 votes as announced by INEC in the early hours of Sunday.

Ukoha is currently the Minority Whip in the Abia House of Assembly.

The APC candidate said in a congratulatory message signed by his media aide, Chimezie Okoroafor, that he has conceded defeat to his LP counterpart.

Okorafor said Ukoha admitted that his opponent in the Labour Party won the election, adding that he “remains grateful to the good people of Arochukwu State Constituency and all his teaming supporters who sincerely supported and came out in their numbers to vote for him.”

According to Ukoha, he has “since congratulated Mr. Uchenna Okoro Kalu of the Labour Party who won the election and wished him well.’

He further expressed gratitude to “God and the people of Arochukwu State Constituency for given him the chance to contribute his quota towards the development of the Constituency.”