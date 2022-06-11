ASUU Rejects Ordinary President Ahmed Isah’s N18 Billion Crowdfunding

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Emmanuel Osodeke, has rejected the N18 billion crowdfunding campaign organized by the popular Abuja-based human rights activist and radio show host, Ahmed Isah.

Isah, who runs the popular ‘Brekete Family’ programme on 99.9 Human Rights Radio in Abuja, had earlier this month promised to donate N10 million naira to the cause and called on Nigerians to donate into a designated bank account posted on the Brekete Family social media pages and his personal Twitter handle.

He also said he was open to volunteering to mediate between ASUU and the Federal Government.

But Osodeke, who was at the Breteke Family studio on Saturday, rejected the campaign and opted to distance himself and the union from it.

It was later announced on the station’s official Instagram page @breketefamily that the campaign has been suspended.

“The Brekete ASUU Intervention has been suspended. The accounts will be closed and the money returned to those who donated,” the caption read.

More details to follow…