Atiku Bagudu Tasks NIPSS To Think Out Of The Box

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has tasked the executives of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) with the need to think out of the box and offer their expertise to help the nation make better choices.

The minister who spoke when a delegation of NIPSS paid him a courtesy visit on Monday, emphasized the importance of digital economy in today’s evolving world and urged the Senior Executive Course 46 of NIPSS to critically examine the Agenda 2050 and the National Development Plan (2021 – 2025) to see the place of digital economy in both documents.

The minister noted that “the function of this ministry comes from the National Planning Commission Act of 1993 which recognized that we are a federation and there should be a coordinating body that will ensure that there is an irreducible minimum of coordination. “

A statement signed by Margaret Oboh, an aide of the minister, said Senator Bagudu further urged the participants to engage with the ministry and share their insights on the digital economy and its link to youth empowerment and sustainable job creation.

Leader of the NIPSS team, Navy Commodore Suleiman Dahuu, expressed gratitude to the minister for hosting the delegation from the Senior Executive Course 46 .

He said the “visit is aimed at examining and appreciating the contributions of the ministry towards enhancing the digital economy, youth empowerment, and sustainable job creation in Nigeria.”

He said as the nation’s highest policy think tank, NIPSS was established to serve as a centre for research, reflection and dialogue, stressing that it brings together bureaucrats, academicians, and experts from various sectors to discuss and propose policy solutions to the critical issues facing the country.

The flagship program of the National Institute is the Senior Executive Course which involves participants researching a chosen policy area and presenting their findings to the President and the Federal Executive Council.

SEC 46, which began in February, focuses on the theme “Digital Economy, Youth Empowerment, and Sustainable Job Creation in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges, and Opportunities.”

Commodore Suleiman said the visit to the ministry was an essential part of their research, as the ministry plays a vital role in driving the nation’s economic growth and development.

He said the insights gained from this engagement will contribute to shaping policies that can positively impact Nigeria’s development in the digital era and create opportunities for the nation’s youth.