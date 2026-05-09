Atiku Obtains ADC Presidential Nomination Form, Gombe Kicks

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has paid the ₦90 million fee for the presidential nomination form of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party made the disclosure on Saturday in a statement posted on its official X account, accompanied by a copy of the payment receipt issued to the former vice president.

Confirming the development, the party stated: “A new chapter in Nigeria’s democratic journey. H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has officially received his payment receipt to contest under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election.”

But Nafiu Bala Gombe, who is challenging the legitimacy of the David Mark-led ADC leadership, has called for the immediate suspension of the sale of nomination forms, pending the determination of a suit he filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Gombe, speaking through the Secretary of his faction’s Board of Trustees, Rufus Akanni,

warned that anyone purchasing nomination forms of the ADC risked losing their money.

“All parties concerned are directed to immediately suspend the sale/purchase of such forms pending the final determination of the matter presently before the Federal High Court,” Akanni said.

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“It is expressly stated that any person who proceeds to purchase the said forms does so at their own risk, and the African Democratic Congress shall not accept any liability or responsibility for consequences arising therefrom.”

The Mark-led leadership however described the purchase of form as a major step in what it termed a growing political movement focused on “national renewal, democratic inclusion, and people-driven leadership.”

“This development marks another significant moment in the growing movement for national renewal, democratic inclusion, and people-driven leadership within the ADC,” it stated.

The opposition party also reiterated its commitment to providing what it described as a credible alternative platform for Nigerians.

“As Nigerians continue to seek credible alternatives, the ADC remains committed to providing a strong platform built on unity, competence, economic recovery, security, and national progress,” it added.

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According to the party, the formal presentation of the nomination forms is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 11 at the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja.

“The movement is growing. Hope is rising. Expect more,” the party stated.

THE WHISTLER reported that another ADC presidential aspirant, Dr. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen had also purchased his nomination form on Friday.