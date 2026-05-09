NCAA To Launch Digital Drone Portal At DroneTecX 2026

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The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced plans to officially launch its Drone/Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) portal during the 6th Africa International Drone Technology Conference and Exhibition, DroneTecX 2026.

The conference is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 16 at the NIGAV Expo Centre, located at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, and shared on the agency’s official X handle, the authority described the initiative as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s drive to strengthen drone regulation and boost industry development.

According to the statement, the newly developed portal is designed to simplify key processes in drone administration, including registration, operator certification, incident reporting, ownership transfer, and regulatory compliance for individuals, small and medium-scale enterprises, as well as commercial operators.

The NCAA explained that the digital platform would centralise the entire application and approval process into a single, user-friendly system, enabling operators to submit required documents, upload safety case files, and monitor application progress in real time while ensuring full compliance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs Part 22).

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“The new digital portal consolidates the entire application and approval lifecycle into a single, user-friendly platform. Operators can now submit documentation, upload safety case files, and track application status in real time, all in full compliance with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations,” the statement said.

The authority further encouraged drone operators, service providers, stakeholders, and prospective users to explore the portal ahead of its formal rollout and attend DroneTecX 2026 for live demonstrations and practical guidance.