EFCC Declares Ex-Minister Wanted

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Sadiya Umar Farouq, a former minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, wanted for alleged abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

In a statement shared on its website, the anti-graft agency said “anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts” should contact the EFCC offices through the number listed on the page.

“Farouq, 52, is an indigene of Zamfara State and her last known address is EN008, Okpo River, off Agulu street, Maitama, Abuja,” the wanted notice reads.

Umar Farouq was minister from 2019 to 2023 in the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

EFCC is investigating the ministry she oversaw over an alleged N37bn fraud.

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On April 16, 2026, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court in Apo issued an arrest warrant against Umar Farouq.

Jude Onwuegbuzie, the presiding judge, also “granted an order of arrest against Bashir Nura Alkali, a permanent secretary in the ministry.”

The order was granted following an application by the EFCC after the defendants failed to appear in court for their scheduled arraignment. Umar Faruoq and Alkali, alongside one Sani Mohammed, are facing a 21-count charge bordering on breach of trust and abuse of office as filed by the EFCC.

The commission had alleged that the defendants misappropriated about $1.3m and N746.6m.

According to EFCC, part of the funds, meant to be refunded to the ministry after payments made under a social intervention programme, was allegedly converted for personal use.