Nigeria, Rwanda Deepen Bilateral Ties Ahead Of Africa CEO Forum

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The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has received Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Moses Rugema, in Abuja as both countries deepen bilateral cooperation ahead of the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali from May 14 to 15.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend the forum, which brings together top business and government leaders from across Africa.

The meeting covered economic cooperation, security and technical partnership, with both sides reviewing a growing list of agreements that have strengthened ties between the two countries in recent years.

Central to the economic relationship is the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement signed in June 2025, which is designed to eliminate double taxation, create certainty for investors and promote cross-border investment in manufacturing, agriculture, information and communications technology, and real estate.

The two countries also maintain a Bilateral Air Service Agreement under which RwandAir currently operates multiple flights per week to Lagos and Abuja, boosting trade and people-to-people relations.

Nigeria has deployed at least 28 Technical Aid Corps volunteers to Rwanda in various capacities, while Rwandan military and police officers continue to receive training at Nigerian institutions.

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Both countries also collaborate through the Rwanda Co-operative Institute, which regularly hosts delegations from Nigerian states.

They further strengthened relations with the establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission in September 2021 to provide a structured framework for advancing bilateral cooperation, while continuing to support each other at the African Union and the Commonwealth.