Why I Support Southern Presidency In 2027 — Kwankwaso

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Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed support for the decision of the Nigeria Democratic Congress to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso stated this on Saturday while speaking at the party’s national convention in Abuja, describing the arrangement as consistent with the party’s commitment to fairness, unity and power sharing.

According to him, Nigeria was currently facing serious economic and security challenges caused by poor leadership and weak governance.

“Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. The world is undergoing a profound geopolitical shift, yet our nation has been caught unprepared largely because of poor leadership,” he said.

He lamented worsening insecurity, economic hardship, declining investments and challenges in the education sector, saying many Nigerians were struggling under harsh conditions.

Kwankwaso also recalled several political alliances in Nigeria’s history which, according to him, helped strengthen national unity and democratic development.

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He referenced the alliance between the Northern Elements Progressive Union led by Aminu Kano and the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons led by Nnamdi Azikiwe, as well as the coalition between the NCNC and the Northern People’s Congress before independence.

The former governor further cited the partnership between former President Shehu Shagari and former Vice President Alex Ekwueme during the Second Republic.

“It is therefore with a great sense of unity and solidarity that, as a loyal party member, I support the decision to zone the presidential ticket of the NDC to the South so that the region can complete its turn in producing national leadership,” he said.

Kwankwaso described the zoning arrangement as an opportunity for national healing and pledged to support the party’s decision.

The convention had earlier approved the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term before rotating it back to the North.

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The motion for the zoning arrangement was moved by Afam Victor Ogene and seconded by Seyi Sowunmi.

The development is expected to strengthen the chances of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and other southern aspirants within the emerging opposition coalition.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to democracy, constitutional governance and national development.

Kwankwaso and Obi recently defected from the African Democratic Congress and formally joined the NDC, where they were issued membership cards at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.