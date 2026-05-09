Obi Aspiration Receives Boost As NDC Zones Presidential Ticket To South

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria, a decision widely seen as strengthening the prospects of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, ahead of the general election.

The announcement was made on Saturday at the party’s national convention in Abuja, attended by key party stakeholders and political leaders from across the country.

Confirming the development in a post on its official X handle, the party declared: “NDC Presidential ticket is zoned to the South”

Among prominent figures present at the convention were Obi and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to the convention agenda made available to journalists, delegates were expected to deliberate on issues including zoning arrangements, ratification of the amended party constitution and the election of national executives.

The NDC has in recent weeks been receiving a number of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into its fold.

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The defectors are mainly members of the National Assembly whose prospects of realising their 2027 re-election through their former parties became dim.

The defection of Obi and Kwankwaso to the ADC has continued to boost the prospects of the newly registered party.

They were formally received into the party by former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson who is the NDC national leader.

Dickson, who represents the Bayelsa West senatorial district in the Senate, has aggressively been marketing the ADC to politicians intending to contest in the 2027 general election.

Obi and Kwankwaso dumped the ADC a few days ago citing the unresolved legal issues the party is currently entangled in.

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It’s apparent the duo intends to run on a joint presidential ticket on the platform of the NDC.