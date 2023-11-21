Police Have Released Mohbad’s Corpse But His Father Preventing Burial – Late Singer’s Mother

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mrs. Abosede Adeola Olumiyi, the mother of late singer Ilerioluwa ‘Mohbad’ Aloba, has accused her ex-husband of preventing their son from getting a befitting burial after the completion of an autopsy on his corpse

In a viral video on Tuesday, Olumiyi called on Nigerians to help ensure that her son is buried, saying Mohbad’s father retrieved his body from the Lagos State Police Command.

According to her, the commissioner of police confirmed to her that Mohbad’s corpse had been released since the police-appointed pathologist finished the autopsy.

She said, “Nigerians, please help me on this issue in demanding that my son’s corpse be released. I hope and pray that you will not also experience the death of your children.

“Mohbad’s corpse has been released since the conclusion of the autopsy, but his father has refused to allow us to re-bury him. I have begged him to no avail.

“I visited the Commissioner of Police last week and he confirmed the release of Mohbad’s corpse. I have left everything to God, but I implore Nigerians to come to my aid to ensure my son is buried. I don’t know why his father is refusing for him to be buried, I have begged him and begged him.”

Olumiyi’s appeal came after Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, issued a stern warning against anyone attempting to collect his son’s body for burial without his consent.

Mohbad died on September 12 under controversial circumstances, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the cause of his death.

The singer’s corpse was exhumed on September 21 by the police to conduct the autopsy.