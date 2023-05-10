What Trump Said While Jury Was Ruling On Sexual Assaults Against Him

Former United States President, Donald Trump, reacted while a federal jury in New York City ruled that he was liable for sexual assault and defamation of a columnist E. Jean Carroll in time past.

It was a civil matter filed by the woman wherein she accused Trump of raping her at his facility, Trump Tower in 1996.

Trump had earlier denied the allegation. When the jury’s decision was being read on Tuesday, he proceeded on social media platform, Truth, to disagree with the findings of the court.

“Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard-nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me.

“In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of Rape, and is working with the press,” Trump wrote.

He vowed to “appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!”

In its decision, the jury held that Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation, not rape as claimed by applicant.

The jury awarded the applicant $5m as general damages.

This is just one out of a few sexual-related cases instituted against the president by several ladies.