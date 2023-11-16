‘Ayomide Had No Malicious Intent,’- Ogun Varsity Speaks On Student Accused Of Poisoning Girlfriend

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has stated that the final-year student of the school, Oladokun Ayomide, who was accused of poisoning his girlfriend and another lady had no intent to harm, and had been cleared.

Recall that the Ogun State Police Command had arrested Ayomide, for allegedly poisoning his girlfriend, Ugbokwe Mmasichukwu, her friend, Odumosu Semilore who were both students of the Federal College of Education, Osiele Abeokuta,

According to the police, he had administered a poison believed to be a mixture of brownie cakes, alcohol, and an unknown harmful substance after inviting his girlfriend to his residence in the Surulere community in the Camp area of Abeokuta on Friday.

However, FUNAAB in a statement signed by its Assistant Director, Media Directorate of Public Relations, Olasunkanmi Olajide stated that Ayomide had purchased a cake that contained a high level of alcohol which led to the unintentional intoxication of the students.

The statement added this was also confirmed after a medical examination at the health center of the female students’ institution where they were taken after the incident.

“The affected individuals were discharged from the hospital the following day and even participated in their examinations on November 10, 2023.

“It is crucial to emphasise that all charges against Ayomide, brought forth by the parents and the school of the affected ladies, have been dropped due to the lack of malicious intent,” the statement said.

The police command, through its Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed that the student had been released on bail following a settlement by the parents of the students.

“He (Ayomide) is entitled to bail. The girl has recovered and she has also been discharged from the hospital. The parents have settled,” she said.