Babcock University Students Lament As School Fees Skyrocket

Students of Babcock University, a private Nigerian higher institution located in Ogun state, have taken to social media to express their frustration over the astronomical increase in their school fees.

Fees for tuition, accommodation, feeding, and almost all other areas have been increased.

New School Fees for Babcock University Students

After the fee adjustment, only two courses, Theology and History & International Relations, cost less than N900,000 per year in tuition for first-year students.

First-year medicine students now have to pay N5.5 million in school fees, while law students pay more than N1.5 million for tuition in a year.

With payment for feeding being compulsory for all students at the school, the cheapest feeding option for a full year costs more than N500,000 per year.

Some students took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the fee increments.

A student, @Bukss__ called out the faith-based university to practice what they preach. She tweeted, “Babcock University needs to apply what they teach in their churches and fear God! The fees I’m seeing online is too crazy. Inside this same hardship. Nigerians do not like or pity each other. I’m shocked.”

Another student, @feyi_sola lamented that despite the increase, he doesn’t think anything will change and students will be forced to pay.

He tweeted, “The crazy thing about Babcock is that despite the ridiculous fee increment, nothing will change. We’ll just complain and end up paying.”

Yet another student, @AjibolaLateefat cried out against the exorbitant feeding costs tweeting, “Babcock needs to make feeding optional. Why am I paying over 500k for food I don’t eat.”

Calling out the school over the fact that although he wouldn’t be in school for four months due to his compulsory Industrial Training exercise, @AforeP stated that his fees are still the same amount as a 200-level student who would be in school for the entire duration of the semester.

“I’m not going to be in school for four months because of IT (Industrial Training) and I’m still paying the same amount as 200 level students. It doesn’t make sense,” he tweeted.