‘Miracle God!’ – After Nigerians Mocked Him, Keyamo Celebrates His Inclusion In Tinubu’s Ministerial List

The former chief spokesman of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign (2023) and ex-Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN, has reacted to his inclusion in President Bola Tinubu’s second ministerial list after being previously mocked on Twitter by some Nigerians.

On Wednesday, some Twitter users besieged Keyamo’s Twitter account to deride him for not making the first and second ministerial lists after the president forwarded 47 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Those listed persons were drawn from the 36 states and the FCT.

But on Friday, Tinubu withdrew the nomination of the ministerial nominee from Kano State, Maryam Shetty, and added Festus Keyamo and one Mairuga Mahmud.

The Senate confirmed the development during plenary.

Reacting, Keyamo shared a popular praise song to show gratitude to God.

“He’s a miracle-working God. He’s a miracle-working God. He’s the Alpha and Omega, He’s a miracle-working God!,” he tweeted.

Recall that Keyamo was at the forefront of promoting Tinubu during the campaigns prior to the 2023 polls.

He also appeared on several television stations to defend his principal while using his Twitter handle to respond to critics.

After Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Keyamo appeared at least twice, before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja as part of the APC legal team led by Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

THE WHISTLER reports that a good number of those who made Tinubu’s ministerial list directly worked for his election into office.