Bago, Lawal In Attendance As Northern Govs Meet Over Insecurity

Governors of the 19 Northern States are currently meeting in Kaduna over the resurgence of kidnapping banditry and other related crimes in the region.

Principally, it’s all about how to tackle the spike of insecurity across the North.

Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Nasir Idris ( Kebbi), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) are in attendance, others were represented by their deputies.

Traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar lll, are also part of the emergency meeting taking place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday.

Cross section of Traditional Rulers at the meeting

Though details of the emergency meeting had yet to be released officially, government source said they are deliberating on crucial regional matters, particularly the recent troubling resurgence of kidnapping, banditry across the North.

The Whistler online reports that in recent times, the North has witnessed an increase in attacks on educational institutions, prompting several state governments to temporarily close schools.

Last week, armed attackers raided the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, abducting at least 24 schoolgirls and killing the vice principal.

A few days later, gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, where they seized over 300 students and staff, though 50 students later escaped.

