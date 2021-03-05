Ban On Preaching: Court Stops Ganduje From Holding Debate Among Muslim Clerics In Kano

The expected debate among Muslim clerics in Kano has been halted due to a court action instituted by Barrister Maaruf Yakasai.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the Kano state government had scheduled an Islamic religious debate for March 7, between Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara and some other Muslim clerics.

They were supposed to discuss their respective religious standpoint following an earlier ban imposed on Kabara, whom the Government alleged was instigating tension through his sermons.

But Yakasai urged the Chief Magistrate Court in Kano on Friday to stop the debate because an earlier order which banned Kabara from preaching had not expired.

Punch reports that the Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jubril, agreed with the lawyer’s assertions.

As such, he ruled that the debate be put on hold pending the determination of the matter.

Subsequently, he adjourned the matter to March 22.